Avatar: The Last Airbender has added 20 cast members including George Takei, Arden Cho and Danny Pudi, for the upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation of the award-winning Nickelodeon animated series of the same name.

The world of Avatar is divided into four nations: the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. In addition to the Four Nations, some characters can visit a parallel dimension called the Spirit World.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Takei will portray Koh, one of the most ancient and knowledgeable spirits in the Spirit World, while Cho and Pudi will portray characters from the Earth Kingdom: June, a tough and persistent bounty hunter, and The Mechanist, an eccentric inventor and engineer raising his son in a war-torn world, respectively.

Other cast additions include Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, the compassionate spiritual leader of the Water Tribe; Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, an upbeat teen and one of Princess Azula's (set to be played by Elizabeth Yu) best friends; Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, the ancient and mercurial ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu; and Randall Duk Kim as Wan Shi Tong, the Spirit of Knowledge who appears in the form of an owl.

A Martinez, Irene Bedard, Joel Oulette, Nathaniel Arcand, Meegwun Fairbrother, Lucian-River Chauhan, James Sie, Thalia Tran, Ruy Iskandar, Hiro Kanagawa, C.S. Lee, François Chau, and Ryan Mah also among the new additions joining the Netflix series. Previously announced cast members include Gordon Cormier as Aang; Kiawentiio as Katara; Ian Ousley as Sokka; Dallas Liu as Zuko; Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh; Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai; Maria Zhang as Suki, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari; Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, and Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran.

Kim will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer of the series with Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore executive producing, along with Michael Goi. Roseanne Liang is attached as co-executive producer and Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani will serve as directors.

