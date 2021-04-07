Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.04.2021 | 4:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise set for September 30, 2022 release in theatres

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts will reunite as a pair after several years in an upcoming romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. The actors will essay the role of a divorced couple in the film. Ol Parker will direct for Universal Pictures as the production begins later this year! Universal Pictures, on April 6, announced that the upcoming romantic comedy will release in theatres on September 30, 2022.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts' romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise set for September 30, 2022 release in theatres

According to an earlier report in Deadline, "Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago."

George Clooney and Smokehouse Pictures' Grant Heslov to serve as producers with Julia Roberts and her Red Om Films’ teammates Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Sarah Harvey, and Deborah Balderstone will also serve as producers.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have worked together in Ocean's Eleven franchise and Money Monster, helmed by Jodie Foster.

ALSO READ: George Clooney and Julia Roberts set to play divorced couple in upcoming romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kiara Advani to star in Ashutosh Gowariker's…

Akshay Kumar to endorse Horlicks?

Sonu Sood to endorse the revolutionary OYO…

Sonu Sood to endorse SpiceJet Airlines?

Kiara Advani is the new brand ambassador of…

Deepika Padukone participates in $3 million…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification