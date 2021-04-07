It's official, reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire. Forbes released their 35th annual list of the billionaires in the world which now includes Kardashian, rapper Kanye West, and producer-actor Tyler Perry - all of them happen to be making it to the list for the first time.

According to Forbes, "Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks to two lucrative businesses—KKW Beauty and Skims—as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments." Though the SKIMS has not disclosed the revenues, a source informed Forbes that "a transaction that values the shapewear company north of $500 million." As a result, the estimated stake of Kim Kardashian in SKIMS is reportedly $225 million, which lifted her to $1 billion.

Powerhouse producer and actor Tyler Perry has also landed on the World's Billionaire list for the first time with $1 billion. The producer who has multiple projects in movies, television is ranked at 2,674.

Rapper-entrepreneur Kanye West, who is amidst the divorce with Kim Kardashian, is ranked at 1750 globally. The musician, who has a multi-year deal to design sneaker brand Yeezy for Adidas, is also on the billionaires' list.

