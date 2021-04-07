Ram Charan and Shankar collaborating on a prestigious project produced by Dil Raju has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Touted to be a Pan-India project, it will go on the floors in June and is said to be a high-octane drama with Ram Charan as ferocious as a lion. And now, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on the film. A little birdie informs us that the story of RC 15 is demanding for the presence of a top superstar in the film and the director, Shankar and actor, Ram Charan are keen to get Salman Khan on board to play the pivotal role in the film.

“It’s a drama and screenplay demands a strong personality to play the role of a no-nonsense cop to take the story forward. It’s said to be a 25–30 day work for the character in question and the makers have their eyes on Salman Khan to come on board and elevate the character with his presence. Shankar and Ram Charan are expected to meet him soon,” a little birdie from Hyderabad informed us.

The makers also believe that while Shankar and Ram Charan are a brand in themselves, Salman’s presence will up the stakes of the film in Hindi belts. “It’s a powerful author backed role, though not the main lead, but more of an extended cameo, pivotal to the narrative. The presentation will however be as larger than life as it gets,” the little birdie further shared and added that if things don’t work out with Salman, they will approach some other top senior superstar to step into the shoes of this cop. “It calls for an actor who is older than Ram Charan and has the screen presence to mouth heavy duty dialogues and perform action with utmost conviction.” Well, if things materialise, Salman Khan and Ram Charan in a Shankar directorial will be a dream combo. We await their meeting with Salman soon.

