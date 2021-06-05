Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 05.06.2021 | 10:01 AM IST

Gangs of Wasseypur trio Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi reunite

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and Pankaj Tripathi are three of the finest actors in the film industry. The trio had last shared screen for Anurag Kashyap’s super hit film Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). Now, the trio is all set to reunite for an advertisement.

Gangs of Wasseypur trio Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi reunite

Pankaj Tripathi, who is not a fan of doing endorsements agreed to act in an ad for a mustard oil as it would reunite him with his Gangs of Wasseypur co-stars. Reportedly, Nawazuddin and Pankaj shot for the ad in March before the second wave hit the country. As per reports, the two were excited to work with each other and were reminiscing their days working on Gangs of Wasseypur. The shoot of the day was wrapped up in a day.

However, Manoj Bajpayee could not join the two as he had tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time. The actor shot his portion separately after recovering against a green screen. The ad will be released soon.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee of The Family Man lands interviews with India’s top startup CEOs; leaves them impressed

More Pages: Gangs Of Wasseypur Box Office Collection , Gangs Of Wasseypur Movie Review

