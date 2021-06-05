Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and Pankaj Tripathi are three of the finest actors in the film industry. The trio had last shared screen for Anurag Kashyap’s super hit film Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). Now, the trio is all set to reunite for an advertisement.

Pankaj Tripathi, who is not a fan of doing endorsements agreed to act in an ad for a mustard oil as it would reunite him with his Gangs of Wasseypur co-stars. Reportedly, Nawazuddin and Pankaj shot for the ad in March before the second wave hit the country. As per reports, the two were excited to work with each other and were reminiscing their days working on Gangs of Wasseypur. The shoot of the day was wrapped up in a day.

However, Manoj Bajpayee could not join the two as he had tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time. The actor shot his portion separately after recovering against a green screen. The ad will be released soon.

