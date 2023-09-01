comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma opens up on Ameesha Patel's statement that she'll reject Gadar 3 if she doesn't have a substantial role: "The character of Sakina was born from my heart, not hers. I myself don't know what will happen in Gadar 3. Unke kehne ya sochne se kya hota hai"

By Fenil Seta -

Ameesha Patel recently gave a headline-grabbing interview to Bollywood Hungama where she made it clear that she’ll reject Gadar 3 if her character Sakeena and Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) don’t have much screen time. Ameesha categorically said, “Not only will I make it clear during the narration, but for any reason if Tara and Sakeena are not there much together, I will reject the film. I will not do it only. I will not disappoint my fans because I know what they felt was lacking this time around and we owe it to them. At the end of the day, they are coming for Tara and Sakeena. Their love and attachment are for Tara and Sakeena. You cannot have Titanic (1997) without Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Because of this, the NRI audiences haven’t caught on to the film like they did for part 1.”

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Anil Sharma and asked me to react to Ameesha Patel’s statement. Anil Sharma said, “Ameesha ji has said a lot of things during the course of the film. I’d not like to comment on it. I respect her and will continue to do so. The character of Sakina was born from my heart, not hers. I myself don’t know what will happen in Gadar 3. Unke kehne ya sochne se kya hota hai? I am happy she’s so connected with Gadar. I’d like to thank them. Woh accha ya bura jo bhi boleunka mann hai.”

Before the release of the film, Ameesha Patel in a series of tweets had made allegations of non-payment of dues. However, all seemed well between Ameesha and Anil Sharma during the trailer launch of Gadar 2. Ameesha, at the event, stated, “He (Anil Sharma) is a perfectionist. We have a father-daughter relationship. We fight a lot. Yeh mujhe naaraaz karte rehte hai aur main inse fight karti rehti hoon. I block him on Instagram and WhatsApp. Then I unblock him again. Yeh hamara rishta hai.”

Also Read: Anil Sharma on issues with Ameesha Patel, “She has some attitude and becomes tedhi-medhi at times”

More Pages: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection , Gadar 2 Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

