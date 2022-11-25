Former Adidas employees have accused the company of turning a blind eye to rapper Kanye West’s alleged bullying and mind games. According to People, a month after Adidas cut ties with West, a group of former employees sent an open letter to the shoe company alleging it turned a blind eye to bullying and inappropriate behavior from the rapper.

In an open letter from former staffers, the 45-year-old rapper has been accused of inappropriate behavior, with claims that the Yeezy founder would show staffers or job candidates’ explicit content like porn on his phone or computer. In addition to showing graphic pictures and videos, the report states that there were allegedly several occasions where West showed the employees intimate and personal photos and clips of his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

"He has, in years past, exploded at women in the room with offensive remarks, and would resort to sexually disturbing references when providing design feedback," the letter read, according to Rolling Stone.

"This type of response from a brand partner is one that Adidas employees should never be subjected to, nor should Adidas leadership ever tolerate." The letter is reportedly titled "The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership."

The report ends with an excerpt from the letter asking for a public apology to the Yeezy team for West's "terrorizing behavior." "As much as we all would love to solely blame Kanye," the letter states, according to Rolling Stone, "the undeniable truth is that the Adidas executive team and the board have been huge enablers."

In a statement to Rolling Stone, an Adidas spokesperson said, "Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership. We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead [sic] to our decision to end the partnership.”

The spokesperson added, “They have our full support and as we're working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees' talent and skills within the organization.”

