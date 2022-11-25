Amitabh Bachchan has got the court's verdict in his favour with regards to using his name, image or voice without his consent

The Delhi High Court has stated that nobody can make use of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s name, image or voice without his permission. The bench gave the verdict while hearing a petition made by the actor through his advocates Harish Salve and Pravin Anand.

Nobody can use Amitabh Bachchan’s name, face or voice without his permission, directs Delhi High Court

The advocates argued that a lottery is being run currently by using the name of Bachchan and his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and T-shirts are also being sold with his photos. They also pointed out that someone has even started a domain name on his name. As per Indian Express, Salve also informed the court that a fake mobile application called ‘Amitabh Bachchan Video Call’ is also being run.

The publication quoted the bench saying in its verdict, “The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants for unauthorizedly using his celebrity status to promote their goods and services without his permission or authorization. I am of the considered opinion that the plaintiff has made out a good prima facie case in his favour. The balance of convenience also lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendant.”

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Rajshri Productions’ Uunchai earlier this month, which also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan miffed with paparazzi again; chases them out of Bachchan residence

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.