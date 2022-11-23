Kanye West, who has been in the news lately, is making another headline with another instance of his erratic and problematic behavior, reported by one if his employees. According to Page Six, former employees have claimed the rapper showed staffers porn and explicit images of ex-wife Kim Kardashian as an “intimidation tactic.” In a new report published on Tuesday, one young creative claimed that West showed him an explicit picture of the reality TV star during a 2018 job interview.

Kanye West allegedly showed private clips and images of ex- Kim Kardashian to his employees

“My wife just sent me this,” the global rapper allegedly told him while pulling up a “very revealing and personal” photo of Kardashian on his phone. As per the report, another former employee allegedly remembered West showing an explicit video of Kardashian to the creative team at Yeezy the same year.

The employees further claimed that West was “not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private.” As per the outlet, these incidents were also detailed in an open letter titled “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership.”

The report further notes that employees say that the public has just got a taste of West’s problematic behavior when he released a 30-minute documentary on YouTube where he showed porn to Adidas executives amid a business meeting. Former employees further claim that West would constantly show such explicit content including his own sex tapes.

“I feel it was a tactic to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries,” one person said, while another claimed that West specifically targeted female employees.

Also Read: Kanye West claims he lost around Rs. 16,495.50 crores after antisemitic remarks and losing multiple deals

