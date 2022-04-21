Critically acclaimed director of successful films like Tumhari Sulu and the recent hit Jalsa, Suresh Triveni partners with one of India’s premier producers, Abundantia Entertainment, to create and produce content across mediums.

Following the success of Jalsa, director Suresh Triveni launches creative studio, ‘Opening Image’; Abundantia Entertainment to back the venture

The gripping drama thriller, Jalsa made it to the headlines right after its release on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March 2022. Powered by its engaging storyline, top-notch performances, and impeccable direction, the film made an impactful connection with the audience and garnered superlative reviews from critics and fans across the globe. Following the film's success, the director of the film, Suresh Triveni has now announced the formation of his creative studio and production house, 'Opening Image', which will be backed by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Under ‘Opening Image’, Suresh Triveni is set to build a strong team of talent from across functions with a clear focus on content development spanning films and series. Opening Image will be an end-to-end entity with an ability to work from idea to screen. An exciting slate of films and series is already under development at the newly-formed company and the list includes Suresh’s own next directorial ventures as well as content that he’s set to showrun. The creative studio will also host a first-of-its-kind script lab which will enable creators to develop their ideas with the best writers and creative minds available to collaborate with.

Opening Image is set to partner with studios and platforms that share its vision of bringing high-quality stories to screens of all sizes and dimensions and is language and genre-agnostic.

The backing of Suresh Triveni’s venture is a further step in Abundantia Entertainment’s commitment to support and enable its creator partners and incubate high-potential talent.

Suresh Triveni, thrilled about the launch of Opening Image says, "The idea of 'Opening Image' is to empower talent - writers, filmmakers, technicians to offer fresh, exclusive, and original stories tailored for viewers across the globe. The vision behind Opening Image is to curate disruptive stories and provide a platform for creators, especially fresh and young talent, to deliver their best. I am delighted to extend my partnership with Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram to the next level and in them, I have found the right backers for my vision".

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment adds, "Abundantia Entertainment believes in the power of stories and in the vision of storytellers. This philosophy is strongly demonstrated in the body of work that Team Abundantia has delivered in its young journey, highlighted by the recent success of Jalsa. Suresh has been a fabulous collaborator and friend and I am proud that we are now taking the next step in our relationship as he launches ‘Opening Image’. I am excited with the promise and potential of Opening Image and can’t wait for Suresh and team to tell their brand of stories to the world”.

