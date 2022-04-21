The tenth chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise is now officially titled Fast X. The film’s lead protagonist Vin Diesel unveiled the title for the first half of the Fast and Furious franchise’s final chapter through his social media.

Vin Diesel reveals official title of Fast & Furious 10 as the final chapter begins production

On April 20, the actor and producer revealed the film’s title in an Instagram post. “Day one…,” he captioned the photo of the film’s title logo confirming the commencement of production on the franchise’s tenth installment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

With much details being hushed, the tenth installment is set to open in theaters May 19, 2023 followed by the 11th instalment. The highly-anticipated sequel will be the first part of a two-movie story that’ll reportedly end the franchise. Longtime franchise helmer Justin Lin who directed the previous Fast & Furious films including the standalone sequel The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, along with the fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth installments returns to direct. Franchise writer Chris Morgan returns to pen the script for the final chapters.

Earlier this month, the star behind franchise lead Dominic Toretto shared in an Instagram post that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson would be joining the latest Fast installment. Momoa will be playing the main villain in Fast X while Larson has been cast in an undisclosed role. Both Momoa and Larson join a long list of mega stars, the original ensemble of the franchise such as Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, Jason Statham and Gal Gadot.

