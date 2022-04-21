comscore

Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress Mandakini to make a comeback; to appear alongside son Rabbil Thakur

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Mandakini, who is best known for her role of Ganga Singh in the 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, is all set to make her comeback. The actress quit showbiz in 1996. She will soon feature in a music video titled ‘Maa O Maa’ and what makes it even more special is that her son Rabbil Thakur will also feature in the video.

Talking to ETimes, Mandakini said that ‘Maa O Maa’ is a beautiful song and she instantly fell in love with it. She said that the best part of the song is her son playing the lead. The song directed by Sajan Aggarwal will commence shooting later this month.

Mandakini's comeback was announced at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. For the event, the actress looked gorgeous in a yellow suit. On Tuesday, Mandakini shared a poster from the song ‘Maa O Maa’ and wrote, "Coming soon."


Mandakini who was last seen in the film Zordaar also has films like Dance Dance, Ladaai, Kahan Hai Kanoon, Naag Naagin, Pyar Ke Naam Qurbaan and Pyaar Karke Dekho to her credit.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

