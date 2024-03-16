Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been dating for quite some time now and have always posted about their relationship on social media.

Followed by a beautiful Valentine’s Day post shared by Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, reports of their March wedding started doing the rounds. Although cryptic, the couple had hinted about the same in their captions which left their fans excited. Earlier this week, the couple’s followers couldn’t stop sharing their happiness as they saw the duo leaving for Delhi for their wedding, even though neither of them spoke about it. On Saturday, they treated these excited fans with the first photos from their wedding on social media.

First photos: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in Delhi

Earlier Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be tying the knot at ITC Grand Bharat in New Delhi since the couple’s families reside there. Just like the reports were doing the rounds, their wedding was a private and an intimate affair which was expected to have been held on March 15. On March 16, the two actors took to their official Instagram handle to share a joint post where they posted their first photos from their beautiful ceremony. While Kriti shined in her exquisite pink lehenga choli with gold jewellery, Pulkit complimented it with pastel sherwani which had ‘Gayatri mantra’ printed on it.

The couple shared photos of them walking down the aisle, the vanmala (garland exchange) ceremony, as well as a brief moment of Pulkit tying the mangalsutra on Kriti’s neck. They captioned it with a sweet poetry which read, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)



Meanwhile, we hear that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda had kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations from March 14 onwards. For the unversed, Pulkit, who was earlier married to Shweta Rohira for a year, has worked with current wife Kriti in films like Pagalpanti, Taish, Veerey Ki Wedding, among others.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wedding will see Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal attending the wedding

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.