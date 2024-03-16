For the first time, coming together will be Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in Crew which is slated for release by the end of this month.

Fasten your seat belts as the trailer of Crew is here to take you on one heck of a hilarious and entertaining ride! On Saturday, March 16, the makers of this sassy laughter riot unveiled the trailer of this commercial family entertainer, which will bring together Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon for the first time.

Crew trailer: Sassy airhostesses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon take you on a laughter-filled flight with cops and crimes

Speaking of the trailer, audiences can brace themselves to see three hot actresses come together to entertain them with elegance, allure, and hilarious dialogues as they find themselves constantly stuck in uproarious situations. On the brink of their financial crisis, three air hostesses must find a way to survive to get themselves out of debt and lead a peaceful life. A sudden death which involves a lot of gold biscuits catch their fancy and while it all looks easy in the first go, things get complicated when other parties including the cops and customs get involved.

The said trailer is a perfect blend of quirkiness and sheer madness which promise to leave audiences in splits. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are all set to weave their magic with their looks, comic timing, and stellar performances in the situational comedy and it is being said that they will definitely leave us wanting more.

So, Crew is set to take off for a rib-tickling adventure like no other! Scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 29, 2024, the film has been shoot in several locations across India, with Mumbai taking centre stage. Backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Anil and Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, this much-anticipated project is helmed by director Rajesh A Krishnan.

