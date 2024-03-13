Not too long ago, we at Bollywood Hungama revealed the exclusive venue chosen by Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda for their special day. On Tuesday, the couple were seen at the airport as they made their way to Delhi to attend their wedding festivities which kicks off on Wednesday. Now the latest update on that front is that it is going to be an intimate affair but celebrities who are close to the couple and it is being said that the entire team of Fukrey will be a part of it, including producer Farhan Akhtar and the pregnant Richa Chadha.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wedding will see Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal attending the wedding

In a report published by Hindustan Times, a source confirmed the guestlist of the wedding and added, “Kriti and Pulkit have chosen an intimate wedding ceremony, sharing their special day with close friends and family. Some of the guests which will be coming for the wedding include names such as Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh.” However, further details about the star studded affair is currently being kept under wraps.

Speaking about the wedding, the source continued, “The wedding festivities have started with an intimate get-together of families in Delhi, and it will be followed by a festivities and wedding in Manesar. The wedding ceremony will be a Punjabi affair high on music, dance, food and masti”.

Furthermore, the sources also mentioned that the couple were keen on getting married in and around Delhi, since it is their hometown and are thrilled to enter the new chapter of their life. It is also being said that the two of them have been provided ample security with the bodyguards also flying with them to the capital.

Reports have it that the pre-wedding functions are expected to kick off from March 13 onwards with the wedding ceremony to be held on March 15. It is yet to be known if the couple will be hosting a separate reception for the fraternity in Mumbai later.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to tie the knot at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.