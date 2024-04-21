The highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has unveiled a captivating 20-second teaser, showcasing its star-studded cast. This brief teaser comes after a significant period of anticipation surrounding the film. First announced in 2020, Kalki 2898 AD has generated considerable buzz due to its unique premise and impressive cast.

First look at Kalki 2898 AD: 20-second teaser of Prabhas starrer introduces Amitabh Bachchan as immortal Ashwatthama, watch

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the teaser features glimpses of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer. While the specific roles remain shrouded in mystery, the teaser effectively piques the audience's curiosity.

The teaser, released on Star Sports India, doesn't reveal the film's release date, leaving fans eager for further information. However, this initial glimpse offers a tantalizing preview of the visual spectacle and grand scale that Kalki 2898 AD promises to deliver.

There is a strong possibility of the film releasing on May 24, with June as an alternative but less likely option. The official announcement is expected to confirm these speculations. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that if Kalki 2898 AD arrives in June, there will be two back-to-back releases for Kamal Haasan in a month. For the unversed, recently, Kamal Haasan confirmed that his much-anticipated film Indian 2 will be released in June. Meanwhile, he will be seen playing the antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD.

In addition to this, a few days ago, Bollywood Hungama revealed that the theatrical rights of the sci-fi saga for North India have been sold to Anil Thadani for Rs. 100 crores, making it the second biggest after Pushpa 2: The Rule.

