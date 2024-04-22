Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for its heart-stopping stunts and breathtaking challenges. The show has consistently captivated the audience. After news of Niti Taylor joining the show came out, her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-star Parth Samthaan has now also joined the list of celebrities on the show.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are going to reunite in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14??

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Parth Samthaan, known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has been approached to join the roster of daring contestants for the fourteenth instalment of the hit reality show. With his co-star Niti Taylor also rumoured to be in talks for the show, viewers are eager for the possibility of witnessing a thrilling reunion of the beloved on-screen pair.

Speculation surrounding Samthaan's involvement in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among his fans, the news comes amidst a flurry of reports regarding the lineup of potential contestants for the upcoming season, with names like Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and other popular television personalities being floated as possible participants.

Rumours also state a change in location for the show's filming, with Thailand, Georgia, or Bulgaria being considered as alternatives to the usual Cape Town setting. With shooting slated to commence in May and the show expected to hit the airwaves in June or July, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness their favourite stars take on the ultimate test of courage and resilience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

