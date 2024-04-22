comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.04.2024 | 12:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are going to reunite in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14??

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are going to reunite in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14??

en Bollywood News Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are going to reunite in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14??

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Duo could take on thrilling challenges and reunite in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for its heart-stopping stunts and breathtaking challenges. The show has consistently captivated the audience. After news of Niti Taylor joining the show came out, her Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-star Parth Samthaan has now also joined the list of celebrities on the show.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are going to reunite in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14??

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are going to reunite in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14??

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Parth Samthaan, known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has been approached to join the roster of daring contestants for the fourteenth instalment of the hit reality show. With his co-star Niti Taylor also rumoured to be in talks for the show, viewers are eager for the possibility of witnessing a thrilling reunion of the beloved on-screen pair.

Speculation surrounding Samthaan's involvement in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among his fans, the news comes amidst a flurry of reports regarding the lineup of potential contestants for the upcoming season, with names like Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and other popular television personalities being floated as possible participants.

Rumours also state a change in location for the show's filming, with Thailand, Georgia, or Bulgaria being considered as alternatives to the usual Cape Town setting. With shooting slated to commence in May and the show expected to hit the airwaves in June or July, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness their favourite stars take on the ultimate test of courage and resilience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan wraps up Sanjay Dutt-Raveena Tandon starrer Ghudchadi; pens heartfelt note for crew

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

First look at Kalki 2898 AD: 20-second…

Twinkle Khanna REACTS to old allegation of…

Ravi Kishan embroiled in paternity dispute:…

Salman Khan returns to Mumbai after Dubai…

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rajesh dies…

BREAKING! Strong possibility of Prabhas,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification