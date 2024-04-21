Twinkle Khanna REACTS to old allegation of performing for Dawood Ibrahim: “My dancing skills are akin to watching a WWF match”

Twinkle Khanna, known for her sharp wit and insightful commentary, is back at it, this time aiming at the pervasive issue of fake news. In her column for The Times of India, Twinkle tackles a particularly absurd rumor: her alleged performance for fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Through a blend of humor and reason, Khanna exposes an old allegation. By acknowledging her own lack of dancing prowess, she subtly highlights the absurdity of the claim. She wrote, “I have even seen my name on a mainstream television channel ticker saying I had performed a medley of songs for Dawood.”

The former actress further added, “Considering that even my children think my dancing skills are akin to watching a WWF match between a lone wrestler and gravity, the news channels should have known that Dawood would have chosen more skilled performers. But such is the world of fake news.”

The actress-turned-author’s column goes beyond personal experience, addressing the broader societal impact of fake news. She cites manipulated news stories and the spread of misinformation - particularly on social media platforms like WhatsApp and YouTube - as major concerns. She recounts an interaction with a taxi driver in Chennai who attributed actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide to false theories circulating online.

