Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have delivered some of the best teasers in recent times with Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). All eyes are now on the teaser of their third outing, Fighter, India’s first aerial action franchise. The first look posters of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are out and as per reports, the teaser will be unveiled on December 7. Bollywood Hungama, however, has learned that Fighter’s much awaited teaser will be released on Friday, December 8. It is expected to be 1 minute and 10 seconds long.

BREAKING: Action packed Teaser of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to be out on December 8

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Over the last decade, Siddharth Anand has delivered three of the most exciting teasers of Hindi Cinema in the form of Bang Bang, War and Pathaan (2023). The filmmaker has mastered the art of leaving an impact with his first asset and the Fighter teaser is expected to be no different. Sid along with Hrithik have worked towards cutting a fast paced action packed 70 second teaser and are ready to show to the audience. It gives the audience a glimpse into the glimpse of the world of Fighter and it’s characters namely Patty (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor). The teaser will officially kick off the 50 day marketing campaign of Fighter, leading to its release on Republic Day 2024.”

Interestingly, Fighter is Hrithik Roshan’s first 3D film. It’ll also release in 2D and IMAX on January 25, 2024 worldwide, that is, exactly a year after Siddharth Anand’s record breaking film, Pathaan. It is also his first outing as a producer, along with Mamta Anand, under Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios.

With the teaser, the 50-day marketing campaign of Fighter shall commence with a bang. The makers will soon unveil the 5 songs, composed by Vishal-Shekhar and trailer in the upcoming weeks.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter to release in 3D, director Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too: Report

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.