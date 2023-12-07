BREAKING: After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel bags Hatak; to play a cop for the first time

Ameesha Patel had a great 2023, thanks to Gadar 2. The sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) was a record-breaking grosser, collecting more than Rs. 500 crores. And now, Ameesha is all set to begin work on her next film. Titled Hatak, it features her in the role of a police officer.

BREAKING: After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel bags Hatak; to play a cop for the first time

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ameesha is damn kicked about the project as for the first time in her career spanning nearly 24 years, she’ll get to play a cop. She is excited to begin shoot. Hatak is expected to go on floors from January 2024.”

The source further said, "It is directed by debutant director and producer, Ajay Sharmaa. Off late, several actresses got accolades for playing a cop on screen like Rani Mukherji in Mardaani, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime, Sonakshi Singa in Dahaad etc. Let’s see if Ameesha’s role in Hatak also turns out to be a career-defining one.”

As per the source, Hatak will be shot in Rajasthan and other parts of North India in a start-to-finish schedule. The source signed off by saying, “A poster launch, or official announcement of Hatak is expected to take place in a few days.”

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives classy clapback on her ‘history’ with Ameesha Patel; says, “The only history I know is that her movie has created history”

More Pages: Hatak Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.