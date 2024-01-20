The release date of Siddharth Anand's biggest aerial action-drama Fighter is just around the corner, and the excitement among the masses continues to be high. The trailer of the film has set a perfect tone with its power-packed scenes and high-octane stunts along with, the best state-of-the-art visual effects in 3D and 3D IMAX formats till date. Adding to it is the sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone! All this has left the audience excited to watch the film on the big screens because of which the makers have decided to open the advance booking windows from January 20.

Fighter: Advance bookings of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer kick starts on January 20

The advance booking of Fighter has commenced bringing the audience a chance to pre-book their tickets for the adrenaline-pumping action-packed ride. Coming to the big screens on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the patriotic drama adds perfect flavour for the occasion. Furthermore, adding to this excitement is the fact that it is the first big release of the year. Sprinkled with all the adrenaline-pumping elements, intense dialogues which evoke the feeling of patriotism, Fighter is expected to provide a one-of-a-kind wholesome experience. Announcing the news on social media, the makers shared a post on Saturday wherein they also kick started the countdown for the release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viacom18 Studios (@viacom18studios)



Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter brings together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others. It intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising to take audiences on an action-packed cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theaters on January 25, 2024.

Also Read: Ahead of the release of Fighter, makers drop fun BTS video of Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.