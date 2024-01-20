comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.01.2024 | 3:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Fighter: Advance bookings of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer kick starts on January 20

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Fighter: Advance bookings of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer kick starts on January 20

en Bollywood News Fighter: Advance bookings of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer kick starts on January 20

5 days prior to the release of the film, makers kicked off the advance booking of the Siddharth Anand directorial.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The release date of Siddharth Anand's biggest aerial action-drama Fighter is just around the corner, and the excitement among the masses continues to be high. The trailer of the film has set a perfect tone with its power-packed scenes and high-octane stunts along with, the best state-of-the-art visual effects in 3D and 3D IMAX formats till date. Adding to it is the sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone! All this has left the audience excited to watch the film on the big screens because of which the makers have decided to open the advance booking windows from January 20.

Fighter: Advance bookings of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer kick starts on January 20

Fighter: Advance bookings of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer kick starts on January 20

The advance booking of Fighter has commenced bringing the audience a chance to pre-book their tickets for the adrenaline-pumping action-packed ride. Coming to the big screens on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the patriotic drama adds perfect flavour for the occasion. Furthermore, adding to this excitement is the fact that it is the first big release of the year. Sprinkled with all the adrenaline-pumping elements, intense dialogues which evoke the feeling of patriotism, Fighter is expected to provide a one-of-a-kind wholesome experience. Announcing the news on social media, the makers shared a post on Saturday wherein they also kick started the countdown for the release.


Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter brings together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others. It intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising to take audiences on an action-packed cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theaters on January 25, 2024.

Also Read: Ahead of the release of Fighter, makers drop fun BTS video of Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Khushalii Kumar starrer Starfish drops on…

FIRST LOOK: Yami Gautam features in an…

Dashmi release postponed due to…

BREAKING: PVR Inox cinemas to screen Ayodhya…

Gadar 3 CONFIRMED: Sunny Deol to return as…

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification