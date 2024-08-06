Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s much-anticipated drama, Barzakh, is facing an unexpected hurdle. The show, which has garnered significant attention and praise since its release, will be removed from YouTube in Pakistan effective August 9, 2024. The decision comes in response to a growing backlash over the show’s portrayal of queer love.

In a statement on August 6, 2024, Zindagi and the Barzakh team expressed their gratitude to the global audience for their support. They acknowledged the challenges posed by the current climate in Pakistan and made the difficult decision to withdraw the show to avoid further alienation.

"We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh - a show that was created to bring people together everywhere. But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation," the statement read.

The series, directed by Asim Abbasi and produced for the streaming platform Zee5, has received extreme backlash since the release of its third episode. Barzakh has been under fire from a section of Pakistani society, with critics accusing the show of violating Islamic principles. The series has been targeted by fans and some influential figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry, who have called for a ban on the show and boycotts of its stars.

Barzakh blends magical realism with supernatural fantasy in a family reunion setting. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Hunza Valley, Barzakh invites viewers into a world where the ordinary meets the extraordinary. It is the story of a 76-year-old man who stuns his estranged children and grandchildren by announcing his wedding to the ghost of his first true love. This unconventional event sparks emotional revelations and confrontations as family members gather, unsure whether to celebrate or intervene. As seen in the trailer, Barzakh intricately weaves together folklore against the stunning Hunza Valley backdrop, revealing a mystical world where everyone is interconnected. Amidst the turmoil, a haunting question lingers: "When all has withered, will love endure?"

Barzakh is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal. The series also stars Fawad M Khan, Khushhal Khan, Salman Shahid, and Sajid Hasan, among others. The series finale will air on August 6, 2024.

