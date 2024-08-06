comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.08.2024 | 4:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ulajh Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 cast to be unveiled in a GRAND event; producer Binnoy K Gandhi shares EXCITING details

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 cast to be unveiled in a GRAND event; producer Binnoy K Gandhi shares EXCITING details

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 cast to be unveiled in a GRAND event; producer Binnoy K Gandhi shares EXCITING details
By Fenil Seta -

Since last year, there have been reports that the sequel to Border (1997) is in the works and will star Sunny Deol yet again. In June, the makers dropped the announcement video, and it got a roaring response. It has a voiceover by Sunny Deol with a recreated version of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’, the unforgettable touching song from the first film. The video also mentioned that Border 2 would be ‘India’s biggest war film’ and it added to the hype. Along with the announcement, it also came to light that it’ll be produced by J P Dutta, daughter Nidhi Dutta and the latter’s husband Binnoy K Gandhi. Binnoy’s directorial debut Ghudchadi is all set to release on August 9 and while talking about it exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, we also asked him about Border 2.

EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 cast to be unveiled in a GRAND event; producer Binnoy K Gandhi shares EXCITING details

Binnoy K Gandhi excitedly said, “We all have grown up watching Border and we all wanted to be a part of the army after watching the film! Border 2 is coming along very well. My wife Nidhi Dutta has written the script. My first reaction after reading it was ‘Wow, your father has written a great script’. She then revealed that she had written it. I refused to believe (laughs). Then, her assistant writer confirmed that Nidhi had indeed written it. It was one of the proudest moments for me. Also, it’s hard to match the first part. And here’s a girl who wants to go to Disneyland every July and suddenly one day writes a befitting script to Border (laughs)! That’s how the journey started on the sequel. As of now, it’s going great. We are planning to shoot in November.”

A lot of names are being speculated for the remainder of the cast of Border 2, from Ayushmann Khurrana to Diljit Dosanjh. Binnoy K Gandhi doesn’t comment on these reports. However, he revealed, “The star cast will be announced soon. Within a month, we are going to organize a big event where we are going to showcase the entire star cast with their characters and their getups.”

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari (2019) fame.

Also Read: 27 Years of Border: Jackie Shroff takes a trip down memory lane to celebrate Sunny Deol starrer

More Pages: Border 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

The Railway Men triumphs at Screenwriter's…

Dalljiet Kaur confirms lodging FIR against…

Moving Mountains Within, an MTV Original, to…

Bigg Boss OTT 3 runner-up Rapper Naezy aka…

Director Nag Ashwin confirms Kalki 2898 AD…

Sonam Kapoor becomes first Indian star to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification