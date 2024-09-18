comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt to release in India on October 2 in cinemas

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt to release in India on October 2 in cinemas

The film stars Fawad Khan as the titular character, Maula Jatt, a local folk hero who takes on his arch-nemesis, Noori Natt, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is set to grace Indian screens on October 2, 2024. This comes after two years since it released in theatres worldwide on October 13, 2022.

The film is a reimagining of the classic Punjabi folk tale of Maula Jatt, a legendary wrestler who battles against injustice and tyranny. Fawad Khan was reported to have delivered a stellar performance in the title role, Mahira Khan plays the role of Mukkho, a mysterious woman who becomes Maula Jatt's love interest.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a 2022 Pakistani Punjabi-language action-drama film directed by Bilal Lashari. It's a reboot of the 1979 Lollywood film of the same name.  The film stars Fawad Khan as the titular character, Maula Jatt, a local folk hero who takes on his arch-nemesis, Noori Natt, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi. The film also features Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, and Faris Shafi in supporting roles.

The Legend of Maula Jatt was a commercial and critical success, breaking numerous box-office records and becoming the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time after it crossed Rs. 200 crores mark.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Fawad Khan-starrer The Legend Of Maula Jatt to release in India on December 30; might release only in the Northern belt

