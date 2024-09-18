KA Enterprises LLP, a firm owned by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone, has recently made a significant real estate investment, purchasing a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West locality. The property, located in the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society near the iconic Bandstand, was acquired for Rs. 17.78 crore, according to registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, developed by Enorm Nagpal Realty, offers premium 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments.

Deepika Padukone’s KA Enterprises expands luxury portfolio with Rs. 17.78 crores Bandra apartment

As per Square Yards, the newly purchased apartment spans 171.47 square metres (~1,846 square feet) and comes with a designated car parking space. The deal incurred a stamp duty of nearly Rs. 1.07 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The transaction, completed in September 2024, was registered under KA Enterprises LLP, a global venture investment firm focusing on high-growth consumer and consumer-tech companies.

In a related transaction, Deepika’s mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, acquired an adjacent apartment in the same month for Rs. 19.13 crore. This property, spanning 1,822.45 square feet (~169 square metres) in carpet area, also includes one car parking space. The stamp duty for the deal amounted to Rs. 95.68 lakh, with a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Interestingly, on the day of the acquisition, Anju Bhavnani’s apartment was leased to her daughter Ritika Bhavnani and husband Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani. The lease, registered under R.S. Filmcraft (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. and Oh Five Oh Talent LLP, has a tenure of 55 months. The monthly rent has been set at Rs. 8.20 lakh for the first 33 months, rising by 15% to Rs. 9.43 lakh for the remaining 22 months. A security deposit of Rs. 73.80 lakh and a stamp duty of Rs. 1.29 lakh were also part of the agreement. Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh already owns multiple floors in the same building purchased for a staggering Rs. 119 crores in 2022.

Deepika Padukone and Anju Bhavnani’s property transactions are the latest in a series of high-profile celebrity real estate deals in Bandra West. Square Yards noted that Bollywood stars and notable figures including Aamir Khan, Tripti Dimri, and K.L. Rahul along with Athiya Shetty have recently purchased properties in the area, with transaction values of Rs. 9.76 crore, Rs. 14 crore and Rs. 20 crore, respectively.

