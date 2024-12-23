Renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away on December 23 at the age of 90. According to reports, Benegal was suffering from kidney-related issues and was admitted to Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital. According to a report in India Today, news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter, Pia Benegal.

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal passes away at 90

Benegal's illustrious career spanned over five decades, during which he directed numerous critically acclaimed films. Some of his most notable works include Ankur, Manthan, Zubeidaa, Bhumika, and Sardaari Begum. His films often explored themes of social justice, women's empowerment, and rural development. Considered to be a pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, Benegal was honoured with several prestigious awards including eighteen National Film Awards, the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan in 1991. His contributions to Indian cinema have been widely recognized and celebrated.

Benegal had celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14 with friends and family, including several prominent actors and filmmakers and a photo too was posted on social media by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. His passing has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry, breaking the internet. Many of his fans and cinema lovers took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the filmmaker and his iconic works.

Shyam Benegal's legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. His commitment to telling stories that mattered and his dedication to the craft of filmmaking have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. The legendary filmmaker is survived by his wife Nira Benegal and daughter Pia.

We at Bollywood Hungama extend our heartfelt condolences to the Benegal family.

