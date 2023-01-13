Vijay Sethupathi is a celebrated star down South. And now, Hindi speaking audiences will get to see a lot of him in 2023, starting with Farzi, a web series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj and DK. This will be followed by Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Katrina Kaif. He’s also a part of the much-awaited film Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

The trailer of Farzi was launched today where Vijay Sethupathi said that though Farzi is his debut in web space, it didn’t feel like one. He said, “I don’t see it as a debut. In 2010, I made my debut. So it’s been 12 years. I did almost 55 films (in these 12 years). Whether it’s a feature film or a long-format show, we are putting the same kind of effort into each and every shot to impress the audience. I used to impress my girlfriend when I was studying in school. So, with every shot, it’s like I am trying to impress a girl who I love!”

He also revealed that the people in the Hindi-speaking belt take him seriously when he tells them which actors are there in his Hindi projects. He raised laughs as he remarked, “Whoever I tell that I am doing a Hindi project with Raj and DK, I have to add that it also features Shahid Kapoor. Only then, they say, ‘O wow’! Here, I have to say that I am the villain in Shah Rukh sir’s (movie Jawan) and I am working with Katrina Kaif. Only then, do they respect me! So, it depends on which artist I am working for.”

Besides Shahid Kapoor, Farzi also stars Raashii Khanna, with whom he has worked in Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018), Tughlaq Durbar (2021) and Sangathamizhan (2019). Vijay Sethupathi said, “I love you Raashii. I have worked with her on two films. During the first film, the dialogue sheet would go to Raashii and then it would come to me. I used to make corrections. It was difficult for her to memorize the Tamil lines. And I would make changes to them. So, every time I would see her on the set, I would say, ‘I am sorry, Raashii’. But she was comfortable with this arrangement. I thought she would show me attitude but she would be very sweet to me. However, on the sets of Farzi, when I reached, she was (behaving with me as I behaved with her in the first film).”

