The first teaser of Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut, Farzi, was released on Wednesday by the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and the actor jointly on social media. Directed by The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the upcoming show will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

Speaking of the teaser, Shahid can be seen painting while looking at the camera and saying that his life has entered a new stage. He also questions the popularity of this period. He says, "But an artist is an artist, right?" as he closes the teaser. He gives a wink and then turns to leave as the words Farzi appear on his canvas.

Reacting to the teaser, Raj and DK commented on the photo saying, “Woohooo!! Shahid!!” Meanwhile, a section of fans took over the comments section and hailed Shahid. “Hell Excited for your new phase. I know I will learn some more things from your New Phase,” wrote a fan while another added, “2023 will be your year Mr. Kapoor.” A bunch of them flooded it with fire emoticons.

Speaking of his OTT debut, Shahid had earlier told PTI, “The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited.”

He had further added, “It is a long form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character which is two hour and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot.”

