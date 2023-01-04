They say music is the universal language of mankind, and its magic is beyond words. Celebrating the sheer power of music and love, Colors’ upcoming fiction show 'Junooniyatt’ captures the journey of three aspiring and passionate singers. Based in Punjab, the show will star Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana in the lead roles of Jahaan, Jordan and Elahi respectively. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, the show outlines the deep connection of music in Punjab and the pool of talent that the state offers.

Junooniyatt is the tale of Elahi, Jahaan and Jordan, who like their styles of music are different from each other and as they meet their pursuit of the art takes an eventful turn. Will music heal their wounds and wipe out their flaws? What happens when their dreams clash?

On essaying the role of Jahaan, Ankit Gupta said, “After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it’s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music. This is my third association with Colors, which is like home now and second association with Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey after Udaariyaan. My last show struck a chord with viewers and marked a milestone in my journey as an actor. The audience has showered so much love on me throughout my career and I hope the streak continues with this show too.”

Thrilled about playing the role of Jordan, Gautam Singh Vig went on to continue, "I am delighted to have landed the part in a show with themes that are close to my heart. The world of music this show has created is mesmerizing and the intrigue is built on the plans love has in store for the three music aspirants. Many songs have nostalgic value for all of us and this show pays homage to our memories of love and music. That's what makes the show special for me. COLORS has always been a forerunner of storytelling for Indian households, and nothing beats the rush of joining the channel in its endeavour to entertain the viewers. I am glad about being part of the viewers' lives through this show after my stint with Bigg Boss 16.”

Talking about her role as Elahi in the show, Neha Rana added, "It still feels surreal that I became a part of Colors' family with such a special story that is based on music. Serendipitously, music has played a huge role in my life and now I land a part in a show beautifully conceptualized around the world of music. My character Elahi is a young singer, who has a wounded, but kind heart. I can't wait to find out how she is perceived by the viewers.”

While the show is expected to air on Colors soon, further details on the same is awaited.

