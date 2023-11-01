Farrey Trailer Launch: Salman Khan says Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film was originally planned for OTT: “After I saw the final film, I was really impressed”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her debut in the film industry. The actress will star alongside Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw in the upcoming gripping thriller Farrey. The trailer was launched on Wednesday in the presence of Salman Khan. The actor revealed that the movie was originally planned for digital streaming. But, when he saw the movie, he was impressed and that’s when they decided on theatrical release.

Salman, who has also co-produced the film, said, “I really like the script of Farrey and it was originally supposed to release the film on OTT. After I saw the final film, I was really impressed and I told Alvira (his sister) that this film should be released in theatres. That’s when we discussed and decided on a theatrical release. The credit for making such a good film has to go to the director.”

He added, “It’s very rare that we see films being made in this genre and for a certain group of audience. I feel the film will connect with common people, especially the students who should go and watch the film.”

Farrey is directed by National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. Farrey releases on 24th November 2023.

