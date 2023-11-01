Salman Khan was in his element at the trailer launch of Farrey which was held today in Mumbai. He was joined by actors of the film like Alizeh Agnihotri, Prassana Bisht, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta and director Soumendra Padhi.

Farrey trailer launch: Salman Khan reveals what’s wrong with today’s films: “Our actors should do HINDUSTANI content”; also advises younger actors: “Girlfriend chod ke chali gayi…yeh sab side mein”

Salman was asked why films of older actors are working more than that of the newer generation. The superstar answered, “The kind of films we are making are going off. Our actors should do Hindustani content and make Indian films.”

Salman Khan continued, “It is wrong time to launch because of the way the films are going wrong. There was Salman Khan who was launched in Maine Pyar Kiya. There was Aamir Khan who was launched in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. There was Shah Rukh Khan who was launched in Deewana and Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in Phool Aur Kaante and Khiladi. Everyone has come up their way.”

Salman Khan pointed at Alizeh and said, “Her destiny will not be related to the destiny of just this particular film. If she does a fantastic job and after that if she becomes complacent, then (her career is) khalaas. If it does okay and she works 10 times harder, she will come up. All of you guys (pointing at the actors), just don’t get complacent. Just keep on working, working, working, working. No matter ki khush hai isliye shooting pe nahin jaana ya dukhi hai isliye shooting pe mat jaana…kaam karo bas. Girlfriend chod ke chali gayi, boyfriend chod ke chala gaya, yeh sab side mein! Give your best to those 30 seconds of the shot.”

Salman Khan also revealed, “We liked the script. Then I saw the film. Farrey was originally supposed to be an OTT film. It turned out to be so good that we decided to bring in cinemas on November 24.”

He also said, “All these kids are great and they have done a fantastic job because of the director. I was blown by the film. I told Alvira (Khan Agnihotri) and Atul (Agnihotri) that this film should and has to be on the big screen.”

