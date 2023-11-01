The trailer of Farrey was launched with much fun fare at a multiplex today in Mumbai. The actors of the film like Alizeh Agnihotri, Prassana Bisht, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta and director Soumendra Padhi were present and the chief guest of the event was superstar Salman Khan. Salman, as expected, gave headline worthy quotes.

When asked how did he find the trailer, Salman Khan said, “It’ll be very obvious if I say the trailer looks fantastic. I won’t say that because my niece is there in the film.” He added, “When we finalized the script, ussi waqt humein bahut acchi lagi thi.”

Salman Khan raised laughs as he talked about Soumendra Padhi, “Director saab ne in logon ko nichoda hai. Yeh (pointing at the actors) aapko chuse hue nahin lag rahe hai?! I had even gone on the sets of the film. Main toh life mein kabhi itna kaam na kar saku (laughs)! Idhar bhi reharsal karo, udhar bhi rehearsal karo. But the result is in front of you.”

Salman Khan also revealed, “We liked the script. Then I saw the film. Farrey was originally supposed to be an OTT film. It turned out to be so good that we decided to bring in cinemas on November 24.”

He also said, "All these kids are great and they have done a fantastic job because of the director. I was blown by the film. I told Alvira (Khan Agnihotri) and Atul (Agnihotri) that this film should and has to be on the big screen.”

