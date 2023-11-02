Bobby Deol, the son of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has confirmed that he will be starring in the debut directorial project of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Bobby himself revealed the news on the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Bobby, who appeared on the show with his brother Sunny Deol, said he has a "relationship" with SRK's production house Red Chillies Productions. He has previously worked with the production house on the film Class of 83 and the web series Love Hostel.

"I think they've always given me good stuff," Bobby said about Red Chillies Productions.

Bobby's role in Aryan Khan's debut project is still under wraps, but the news has generated a lot of excitement among fans. Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood, and fans of both SRK and Aryan eagerly await his directorial debut.

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that last month, Bollywood Hungama reported that Mona Singh will be playing a pivotal role in Aryan’s directorial show. A well-placed industry source revealed, “Yes, Mona Singh does feature in the show. She has already begun shooting for the same. Currently, she has finished one schedule of the shoot.”

Coming back to Bobby’s professional front, he is currently awaiting the release of Animal, a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. It also features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to release on December 1.

