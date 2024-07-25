The drama in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house continues to intensify, as does the speculation surrounding the potential eliminations. Recently, a shocking blunder by JioCinema sent the internet into a frenzy, hinting at Vishal Pandey's possible eviction from the reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: JioCinema’s blunder hints at Vishal Pandey’s eviction?

The streaming platform mistakenly shared a post on its Instagram handle announcing Vishal Pandey's elimination, only to delete it shortly after. This unexpected move sparked widespread speculation among fans and viewers about the authenticity of the post and the possibility of a mid-week eviction.

While the makers have clarified that the post was an error, the damage was already done, with fans expressing their shock and disappointment over the potential elimination of Vishal Pandey. The incident has also reignited the debate surrounding the fairness of the show and the treatment of certain contestants, currently, besides Vishal, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari are nominated while Ranvir Shorey, as the head of the house, saved Armaan from nominations.

For the unversed, after the slap incident, Bigg Boss, as punishment, nominated Armaan for the entire season. Along with the above-given names, Sana Mukbal, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Mallik compete for the trophy.

As the grand finale approaches, the competition is heating up, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the next twist and turn in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 journey.

