Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the most anticipated film, with two megastars and a host of talented ensemble cast. The film is all set to release and the makers decided to have a special conversation between Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi, where both the stars will be sharing anecdotes from their individual journeys and their experience while shooting the period drama. Presenter of the film and the founder of Excel Entertainment, actor Farhan Akhtar will host the two-hour chat between Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi which is going to take place in Mumbai tomorrow.

During the conversation, they will also shed light on the 19th-century freedom fighter, Narasimha Reddy, who spearheaded the rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846. The makers will share the video on social media along with the cast and crew of the film.

Talking about this once-in-a-lifetime event, producer of the film Ram Charan says it has been a matter of pride “Producing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made it possible to realize my father’s dream, and Amitabh Bachchan’s collaboration on this project has made it even more special. Farhan will be hosting a round table interaction with both these remarkable legends to discuss their journeys, friendship and the evolution of Indian cinema.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Dr. Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release on 2nd October 2019.

