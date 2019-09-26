Ekta Kapoor, the producer who is ruling TV, brought back in the 2000s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay last year. The reboot stars new cast entirely including Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Karan Singh Grover in the leading roles. Bigg Boss and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan was the vamp Komolika in the show. But, due to her work schedule and other commitments, the actress quit the project. Now, the new Komolika will be Aamna Sharif.

Aamna Sharif made her lead role debut with Ekta Kapoor’s production Kahiin Toh Hoga. She was last seen in 2014 film Ek Villain, opposite Ritiesh Deshmukh. Now, Aamna is returning to television after six years in a negative role. She said that the reason she was on a break was to reinvent her personal life. She said that she could have come back with a romance drama but she wanted to do a different kind of role. When she was offered the role of Komolika, she instinctively knew this would be a challenging role.

Speaking about whether she is afraid of the comparisons being made with Hina Khan, she further said that she had not seen the show but heard that Hina had done a tremendous job. Years ago, it was Urvashi Dholakia whose work was loved and Komolika became a cult figure.

Just a day ago, Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast celebrated their one year anniversary. Earlier this year, Karan Singh Grover returned to small screen to take over the role of Mr Bajaj which was earlier played by Ronit Roy.