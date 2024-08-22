She emphasized the need for drastic changes in the legal system to ensure the safety of women and children in India.

Kolkata-born actress and Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta has expressed her outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor in a Kolkata hospital. In a powerful statement, Tina shared her deep concerns about the safety of women in her hometown, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the lack of accountability from those in power.

Tina Datta expresses anger over the gruesome Kolkata rape tragedy; says CM and police are complicit in the case

Reflecting on her personal experiences, Tina shared, “When I used to reside in Kolkata or even today for that matter when I go to Calcutta, I am strictly not allowed to step outside my house post 8:00. My parents are very, very in all about it. They say after 8 pm you can’t step out. This clearly explains the safety and security of that city.”

Tina questioned the integrity of the investigation and the immediate aftermath of the incident,“It’s shameful, hurtful, that the entire incident happened and the ministers are trying to cover it up. And if rumours are to be believed, the TMC’s boy is involved in it. Because of that TMC guy who was also studying Doctor there involved in it, the hospital and govt tried to wipe out all the evidence. You are informing the parents and the family after three hours and saying that she committed suicide. You couldn’t see that it wasn’t a suicide, before committing suicide a girl would dislocate her pelvis, crush her specs and ruin her eyes. How do you care to explain that this is a suicide?”

She also condemned the mishandling of the postmortem and cremation processes, saying, “In the Crematorium grounds she was third in the line, but wherein you put her first in the line so that all the evidences are wiped out. And I know how this crematorium grounds in Calcutta works.”

She further criticized the lack of action against those responsible: “Why isn’t the CBI arresting the principal or the DM or whosoever was in charge of that particular hospital? Why is he openly freely roaming around?”

She suggested that the police were complicit in the cover-up, alleging, “Police didn’t even stop them. So obviously the police are involved and police are not stopping these people. Which means the police have an order from the upper hand. And who’s the upper hand? The CM of the state.” She expressed frustration with the slow pace of justice: “For Nirbhaya’s case, it took 12 years for Nirbhaya to get justice and her parents to get justice. This means in our country it takes 12-15 years to get justice and there are no solution to it.”

In her emotional appeal, Tina also shared her personal experiences with molestation and the pervasive nature of harassment. "I have been molested multiple times since I was a kid. Very rarely people do get to speak about it because people are ashamed, they're embarrassed or they're scared or sometimes a family member is molesting them. So it is a very scary thing and there is no safety. It’s a shame that you can’t even send your kids to kindergarten, there also your kids are molested.

Tina concluded with a call for stricter laws and enforcement, “It’s high time that Our PM should incorporate strict rules, laws against rape and just bloody chop off their thing man the moment they rape.” She emphasized the need for drastic changes in the legal system to ensure the safety of women and children in India.

