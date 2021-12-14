Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is creating the right kind of noise worldwide. Just a few days away from its release, the hype around the multi-verse movie is incredible. In India, the tickets are selling out at the speed of light. Even early morning tickets from 5 am onwards on December 16 have practically sold out in many places in the country. Now, Sony Pictures India has confirmed that since the advance bookings began, Spider-Man: No Way Home has sold 1 lakh tickets in India in 14 hours. As far as the shows are concerned, it is sold out for the entire weekend already.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Entertainment India is all set to organise a huge fan event on December 15 in Mumbai. To celebrate the release of the multiverse movie, the studio is out to set a new World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man.

The trailer teased the return of some familiar faces — including Zendaya as M.J., Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May but it also gives the best look of a few familiar foes. Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe are back, reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin respectively from the Tobey Maguire movies, as is Jamie Foxx's Electro who first popped up in the Andrew Garfield era. The trailer also teased the first look at Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from Spider-Man 3 and Rhys Ifans' Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: No Way Home in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 16, 2021.

