Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai after their wedding; couple pose for the paparazzi on arrival

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their family and friends in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. While the wedding festivities came to an end on December 9, the couple extended their stay in the state for a couple more days. On Tuesday afternoon, the couple returned to Mumbai for the first time after their wedding as husband and wife.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai after their wedding; couple pose for the paparazzi on arrival

Vicky and Katrina were greeted by a group of excited paparazzi who were waiting to click the newlyweds at the airport. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi before exiting from the airport premises. Katrina looked gorgeous as always in pastel Indian traditional wear, while Vicky complimented her in an off-white shirt and pants.

The couple had a very intimate wedding in the presence of their family and friends, owing to the COVID-19 protocol, they could not invite everyone to join them in their celebrations. Vicky and Katrina sent out sweets to all those whom they could not invite for the wedding along with thoughtful handwritten notes. The couple might hold a wedding reception in Mumbai for members of the film industry on a later date.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bride’s pastel tulle sari took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft

