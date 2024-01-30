comscore
Last Updated 30.01.2024 | 1:36 PM IST

The Family Man director Krishna DK acquires Rs 35.50 crores duplex apartment in Goregaon

The Family Man director Krishna DK acquires Rs 35.50 crores duplex apartment in Goregaon

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Renowned Bollywood writer, director, and producer Krishna Kuppuswami Dasarakothapalli, popularly known as Krishna DK, has made headlines for his lavish real estate acquisition in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb. The filmmaker, celebrated for his notable contributions to cinema through projects like The Family Man, Farzi, and Stree, has splurged over Rs 35.50 crore on a duplex apartment.

The property spans 6,245 square feet and is jointly owned by Krishna DK and his wife, Anuradha Sharma. Situated within the coveted Tower Windsor Grande Residences, the purchase also grants the couple ownership rights to a portion of the upscale residential enclave.

The acquisition, finalized in December, saw Krishna DK shelling out a staggering Rs 2.13 crore in stamp duty alone. Documents accessed through Zapkey.com reveal the process behind the deal, which involved direct procurement from Windsor Realty, the developer behind the project.

Nestled near the iconic Lokhandwala Complex, the Tower Windsor Grande Residences offers a premium living experience against the backdrop of Mumbai's urban landscape. Boasting two majestic towers stretched across four acres, the luxury enclave has been a coveted address for Bollywood's elite, counting actors, singers, and industry stalwarts among its residents.

Despite repeated attempts by Economic Times to seek clarification from Krishna DK's team remained elusive, refraining from addressing inquiries surrounding the purchase. Similarly, Gopal Narang, the founder of Windsor Realty, opted to stay mum on the matter.

Also Read: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK reveal that they wanted to approach Aamir Khan for one of their projects; say, “We couldn’t even get to him”

