There seems no end to what the incomparable Shabana Azmi can do on screen. After sharing screen space with Dharmendra in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for the first time—an unconventional pairing that ignited the screen—Shabana will now be seen with Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol in Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, although they are not cast as romantic leads.

Shabana Azmi -Sunny Deol to share screen space for the first time

Shabana plays the pivotal part of a Hindu matriarch in Lahore who refuses to let go off her ancestral haveli after it is allotted to a Muslim migrant family from India.

Lahore 1947 also stars Preity Zinta as Sunny Deol’s Significant Other. The two were last seen together in the disastrous Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. Whether Zinta is relocating to Mumbai to resume her career is not known.

