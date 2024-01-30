Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have set the rumour mills spinning with speculation of their engagement. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, a recent glimpse shared by Pulkit on his Instagram story has ignited a flurry of excitement among fans and followers.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda spark engagement speculations with heartfelt pictures

In a series of captivating pictures circulating across social media platforms, Pulkit Samrat, best known for his role in Fukrey, can be seen embracing Kriti Kharbanda, fuelling rumours of an impending engagement. What caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens, however, were the engagement rings adorning the couple's fingers, hinting at a significant milestone in their journey together.

Adding to the intrigue, an Instagram handle under the name Ria Luthra unveiled a collection of images capturing the duo basking in the warmth of camaraderie among friends. Kriti wore a royal blue Anarkali dress, accentuated by a golden border and a peach-coloured netted dupatta. Pulkit sported a white kurta embellished with black floral motifs. However, the absence of an official announcement leaves room for speculation.

On the work front, Pulkit was last seen in the third instalment of the Fukrey franchise. Fukrey 3 boasted an ensemble cast, which included Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi. On the other hand, Kriti Kharbanda is preparing for Risky Romeo, directed by Abir Sengupta. In this project, she co-stars with Sunny Singh.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat pulls heartstrings with tabla serenade; surprises girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda

