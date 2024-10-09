Director Rohan Sippy and filmmaker Nilesh Sahay have joined forces to create a highly anticipated holiday action comedy, titled Iss Diwali.

EXCLUSIVE: Rohan Sippy and Nilesh Sahay collaborate on festival-themed action comedy, Iss Diwali; to be presented by industry veterans Ramesh Sippy and Zaheeda

Rohan Sippy, who has directed films such as Bluffmaster (2005), Dum Maaro Dum (2011) and Nautanki Saala (2013), will be collaborating with Nilesh Sahay, the writer, producer, and director of Squad (2021), which marked the debut of Rinzing Denzongpa. This exciting new venture is a thrilling holiday action comedy that unfolds during the festive season of Diwali, set against the backdrop of political intrigue.

The film is presented by industry veterans Ramesh Sippy and Zaheeda and is produced by Rohan Sippy, Roopa De Choudhury, Brajesh Sahaya and Nilesh Sahay. Casting for Iss Diwali is currently in progress, with announcements to be made in due course.

“I’ve loved watching films that feature chemistry between charismatic leads, like Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), Ram Balram (1980), Main Khiladi Tu Anaari (1994) and the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) and later making films like Bluffmaster (2005) and Taxi No 9211 (2006). So, it is very exciting to take Iss Diwali forward which continues this tradition, with the magic and emotion of our most important family festival adding to the genre’s appeal,” said Rohan Sippy.

“There’s nothing better than to celebrate the holidays with an amazing family entertainer and Iss Diwali promises just that along with tackling a major issue in today’s society. When I wrote the film, I knew Rohan would be the absolute best person to make it, as he has handled edgy light entertainers fantastically in the past. We will bring in action that will be targeted at all age groups of audiences where they will be thrilled, entertained and engaged. I promise you that Iss Diwali is going be one hell of a ride for cinegoers,” stated Nilesh Sahay

Iss Diwali is slated for release in 2025, coinciding with the festival season. The team of the film decided to announce the entertainer today, October 9, for a special reason. Nilesh Sahay smiled as he revealed, “It’s my mother Zaheeda’s birthday and coincidentally, Rohan Sippy also celebrates his birthday today. Also, the holiday season has begun and it’s a perfect period to announce a festive film.”

