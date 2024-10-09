Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production Girls Will Be Girls is all set for its highly anticipated India premiere at the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. After making waves internationally with its successful premieres in the US, UK, and France, and winning accolades at various film festivals across the globe, the film now makes its way back home for Indian audiences.

Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati, has already garnered significant acclaim, notably winning two awards at the renowned Sundance Film Festival – the Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry category and the Special Jury Award for lead actress Preeti Panigrahi’s stellar performance. The film’s India premiere marks a special homecoming for the entire team, eager to share this powerful and intimate story with Indian audiences for the first time.

Speaking about this milestone, Richa Chadha shared, "It’s a dream come true to have Girls Will Be Girls premiere at MAMI. After all the love and recognition we’ve received internationally, it feels incredibly special to bring the film home, where it all began. This film has been a labor of love for us. From the moment we envisioned it, we knew we wanted to tell a story that’s honest, raw, and unapologetically real. Preeti’s performance has moved audiences globally, and we can’t wait for people here to experience the magic she brings to the screen. This film is a celebration of womanhood, and we hope it resonates with everyone who watches it."

Ali Fazal also expressed his excitement for the film’s Indian debut, "We’ve been overwhelmed by the response Girls Will Be Girls has received internationally, but nothing compares to showcasing it here, in India, at MAMI. This festival is a celebration of Indian cinema, and to be part of that is both humbling and thrilling. The journey from developing the script to seeing it come alive on screen has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of our lives. I’m beyond proud of our cast, especially Preeti, whose portrayal of the lead has been nothing short of brilliant. We’re excited for the home audience to see this film and hope it sparks the conversations we’ve always envisioned."

Director Shuchi Talati, whose vision and direction have earned the film numerous accolades, added: "It’s such an honor to have Girls Will Be Girls premiere at MAMI. This film was made with a lot of heart and honesty, and it’s been incredible to see it resonate with audiences around the world. But this premiere is particularly special because this is the audience we made the film for – the Indian audience. I hope that the themes of identity, womanhood, and empowerment that we’ve explored in the film resonate deeply here. I’m so grateful to Richa and Ali for trusting me with this project and for their unwavering support. Together, we’ve created something that we believe will leave a lasting impact."

The movie stars Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Benoy Kiron, Jitin Gulati, produced through the collaborative efforts of Chadha and Fazal's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films has managed to win hearts and critics.

Girls Will Be Girls is a bold, coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of societal expectations and personal desires, exploring the complexities of womanhood in a nuanced and powerful way. With its global success, the film is poised to leave a significant mark on the Indian cinematic landscape as it premieres at one of the country’s most esteemed film festivals.

The film is set to premiere at MAMI in October, and expectations are high as it continues to garner attention for its thought-provoking narrative and outstanding performances.

