Vicky Kaushal has had a successful 2023 in terms of theatrical releases. The actor was first seen on the big screen this year in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This was followed by Sam Bahadur, which released earlier this month. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film saw him play Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff. Vicky is all set to play another real personality in the upcoming film Chhava, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. For the unversed, he was the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Before Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava, Marathi film Shivrayancha Chhava based on the same subject to release in February

Directed by Rahul Janardan Jadhav, Chhava reportedly went on floors in October this year and is expected to release later in 2024. Interestingly, much before that film releases, a Marathi movie on the same historical personality will be released next year on 16 February. Filmmaker Digpal Lanjekar’s Shivrayancha Chhava is that movie and its first poster and release date was announced recently.

The makers of the Marathi movie haven’t revealed the name of the actor who would be playing the central character in the film. The poster shows the back of a strong bodied person who is all set to confront a tiger in a jungle.

Shivrayancha Chhava is the sixth film in the 8 films on Maratha history announced by Digpal Lanjekar. The earlier films include, Farzand, Fatteshikast, Pawankhind, Sher Shivraj and Subhedar. In all his films so far, Chinmay Mandlekar and Mrinal Kulkarni were seen in the roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijabai respectively.

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava will see Rashmika Mandanna cast opposite him.

Only time will tell whether Shivrayancha Chhava will have any bearing on Chhava.

