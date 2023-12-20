Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has approached Delhi's Patiala House Court, seeking intervention from the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police and the Superintendent of Mandoli Jail, where conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is in judicial custody. The plea urges an immediate restraint on Chandrashekhar from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to Jacqueline directly or indirectly.

In her plea, Jacqueline alleges that Chandrashekhar persistently disseminates troubling letters to various electronic and print media platforms. The publication of these letters amplifies intimidation and harassment, creating an alarming and distressing environment for the actor. Jacqueline, a protected witness in the Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, spoke about the impact on her safety and well-being.

The Economic Offence Wing supports Jacqueline's application, acknowledging that Chandrashekhar's actions are not only harassing her directly but also affecting her social and professional assignments. The agency expresses concern over the threat/harassment to an important witness, emphasizing its potential impact on the trial.

“It has been observed that the accused Sukash Chandershekhar has also been in the habit of sending letters, concerning the present applicant, to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/ threatening the present applicant directly but also affecting her social/ professional assignments,” EOW said in a statement.

Jacqueline clarifies in her plea that she had no previous interaction with Chandrashekhar, and her involvement began during the commission of the crime. The court, taking note of these submissions, has scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 17, 2024.

