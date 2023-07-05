EXPLOSIVE: Ketan Mehta slams Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi: “What finally was made was pathetic, to say the least. It was jingoistic and nationalistic”

Ketan Mehta was all smiles as he exclusively shared memories of Maya Memsaab (1993), which celebrated its 30th anniversary on July 2. Starring Deepa Sahi, Shah Rukh Khan, Farooq Sheikh and Raj Babbar, this path-breaking film was ahead of its time and is fondly remembered even today.

EXPLOSIVE: Ketan Mehta slams Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi: “What finally was made was pathetic, to say the least. It was jingoistic and nationalistic”

Towards the end of the exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama, when we asked him what he was doing next, the acclaimed filmmaker said, “It’s too early to speak but I am working on two scripts right now. Anyway, I don’t make too many films. But yes, I am itching to do a film now.”

Around 2 years ago, he announced his desire to make a film on Usha Mehta. Incidentally, Ketan Mehta is the freedom fighter’s nephew. At the same time, another project, Ae Watan Mere Watan, was announced which is also based on the life of Usha Mehta. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, it stars Sara Ali Khan and will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Ketan Mehta said, “Unfortunately, it’s not happening as somebody else is also making a film on the same subject. It was already under production (when we decided to make it).”

Unfortunately, this is the third time that Ketan Mehta has faced this situation, wherein he announces a period film on a legendary figure and somebody else also follows suit. Rang Rasiya (2014), his long-delayed film on Raja Ravi Verma, was made amid reports that a few more films are being planned on the artist.

In 2015, after the release of his film Manjhi – The Mountain Man, he announced a film on Rani Lakshmibai and decided to rope in Kangana Ranaut. The project got made but it was made by a different set of people and was titled Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi (2019). In May 2017, Ketan Mehta slammed Kangana, “What she has done is unacceptable. She has stolen my project that I worked on for over a decade.”

On this episode, Ketan Mehta said, “It was entirely unfortunate, and heart-breaking. A lot of work had gone into it. What finally was made was pathetic, to say the least.”

There were allegations that Kangana Ranaut changed the first half of the film after ousting director Krish. Ketan Mehta, however, said, “The entire script was changed. My project was an international co-production. It was about British Generals’ obsession with capturing the Rani of Jhansi. It was more balanced. Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi became jingoistic and nationalistic.”

Lastly, there were reports that ‘Captain Vyom’, a sci-fi TV series helmed by Ketan Mehta and directed by Milind Soman, will be revived. Ketan Mehta shared an update before signing off, “It is happening. There’s a sudden interest in ‘Captain Vyom’. Some want to see it as a film. We desire to make an animated television series out of it.”

