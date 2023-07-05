comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.07.2023 | 5:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shekhar Kapur reveals the theme of Masoom sequel: “I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shekhar Kapur reveals the theme of Masoom sequel: “I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home”

en Bollywood News Shekhar Kapur reveals the theme of Masoom sequel: “I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home”

Titled Masoom… The New Generation, the film is about the idea of home.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is currently basking in the success of his movie What’s Love Got To Do With It? But, he has already announced his next which is a sequel to his 1983 movie Masoom. Titled Masoom… The New Generation, the film is about the idea of home.

Shekhar Kapur reveals the theme of Masoom sequel “I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home”

Shekhar Kapur reveals the theme of Masoom sequel: “I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home”

Shekhar Kapur told Variety, “If you look at What’s Love Got to Do with It?, you realize it was a joint family system, which in that part of the world lasted a long time. And not just India, but across South Asia. One of the big things has been happening is that kids have been moving away – from small towns to Mumbai, Mumbai to the west. They go out for their education and don’t go back, and every time I’ve talked to them there is this little thing that bothers them, a guilt that never goes away, a feeling that ‘I left my parents’.”

While the details of the movie are under wraps and how it will tie to the original movie, he added, “When you talk to people about home, the first thing they say is that it is property, it is real estate and the second thing they say is ‘What’s it worth?’ The real estate value of your house becomes much more important than what the essential idea for home is. And home is, what is it? It is memories – people growing up, the walls have memories, the sofa where you sit down is a memory. Everything is a memory. So, I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home.”

Shekhar Kapur, meanwhile, was in London for the National Film Awards where What’s Love Got to Do with It? scored nine nominations. The film went on to win Best Director, Best British film, Best Screenplay (Jemima Khan) and Best Supporting Actor (Asim Chaudhry).

ALSO READ: Mr. India filmmaker Shekhar Kapur honored with the Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations award at IGF’s UK-India Awards

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anees Bazmee and Shahid Kapoor's double role…

Kriti Sanon announces her own production…

REVEALED: Varun Dhawan joins Ananya Panday,…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid apologizes to the…

Zeenat Aman extends warmth and appreciation…

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel reveals that she…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification