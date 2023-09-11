It also stars Manushi Chhillar who has been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to release on September 22, 2023.

Yash Raj Films will release the trailer of the anticipated Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian Family (TGIF) tomorrow! It also stars Manushi Chhillar who has been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to release on September 22, 2023.

EXCLUSIVE: YRF to release trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian Family on September 12

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya reveals, “ The Great Indian Family is a family entertainer that is aimed at evoking a community-watching experience like no other. We are set the release the trailer of the film tomorrow! TGIF is a film about the special, unbreakable bond that family members have for each other in India. I’m excited to see the reaction of the people to our trailer. I hope they love it and engage with the film and have a conversation about the message of our movie.”

The Great Indian Family has a power-packed ensemble featuring highly acclaimed actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani.

