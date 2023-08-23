There has been speculation about Ranbir Kapoor being cast in the role of Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena’s upcoming film on the Indian epic Ramayana is easily one of the most keenly awaited projects. Despite the fact that the film is still some way away from even the filming process, the anticipation for the same is palpable.

EXCLUSIVE: Yash undergoes look test for Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor’s speculation for the role of Rama is true

The excitement for the project went a few notches higher when the KGF star Yash was roped in for the all-important character of Raavan. There have also been unconfirmed reports about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being cast in the roles of Rama and Sita respectively. Bollywood Hungama has now got some inside details on the project.

A source close to the project told us, “Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra are working slowly and super steady towards the big project Ramayana. The makers are in no hurry and taking enough time before every step they finalise.”

Sharing about the casting of the main characters, the source added, “There were speculations about Ranbir Kapoor, which is true. But Aalia Bhatt was never approached for any role in Ramayana. In fact, the film has not yet reached the stage where they offer Sita’s role to anyone; nobody has been approached yet.”

The source added, “They are just working on Ravana and for that Yash had undergone multiple look tests recently. The finalisation of Yash is yet to be decided. The casting of Sita and Hanuman will take some time, a few months for sure. The makers do not want any stone unturned. They want to make a solid project and they are okay spending a few years for the same.”

The source also added that Tiwari has always given a lot of time to his projects to complete, in order to achieve quality. “Nitesh Tiwari took two years for Dangal as well. He is a dedicated director and takes his own time to finish the good product. Dangal was announced in January 2014 and released in December 2016,” said the source.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will be a 3-part epic,” says Taran Adarsh; gives crucial details, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.